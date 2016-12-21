Kind grandmother arranged surgery to ...

Kind grandmother arranged surgery to remove huge facial tumour that...

Tuesday Dec 20

Patti Maxy, from Alabama, USA, was moved by a picture of little Nguyet Tran, from Vietnam, and decided she had to help A grandmother has saved a little girl on the other side of the world from a facial disfigurement and possible death after being moved by a picture of her plight. Vietnamese five-year-old Nguyet Tran was born with small facial tumour that swelled to cover half of her face and obstruct her sight - and could have killed her if it continued to grow.

Chicago, IL

