Kind grandmother arranged surgery to remove huge facial tumour that...

Patti Maxy, from Alabama, USA, was moved by a picture of little Nguyet Tran, from Vietnam, and decided she had to help A grandmother has saved a little girl on the other side of the world from a facial disfigurement and possible death after being moved by a picture of her plight. Vietnamese five-year-old Nguyet Tran was born with small facial tumour that swelled to cover half of her face and obstruct her sight - and could have killed her if it continued to grow.

