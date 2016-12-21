Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt 'en...

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt 'end interview after being asked about their sex lives'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

An interview with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt was cut after they were both asked a personal question about their sex lives. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/radio/jennifer-lawrence-and-chris-pratt-end-interview-after-being-asked-about-their-sex-lives-35319153.html US actors Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt pose during the photocall of "Passengers" directed by Norway Morten Tyldum, in Madrid US actors Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt pose during the photocall of "Passengers" directed by Norway Morten Tyldum, in Madrid Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt attend 'photo call for Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on December 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC