'It was traumatising having my family...

'It was traumatising having my family say their goodbyes' - Man's...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Independent.ie

A man was left fighting for his life after being prescribed a "deadly" painkiller that has killed Irish and British people. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/it-was-traumatising-having-my-family-say-their-goodbyes-mans-souldestroying-experience-after-taking-deadly-painkiller-35272161.html A man was left fighting for his life after being prescribed a "deadly" painkiller that has killed Irish and British people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC