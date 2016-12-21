In rare move, Spanish town reverses B...

In rare move, Spanish town reverses BDS resolution it passed this year

In a rare move, a Spanish municipality voted to nullify a resolution it had passed earlier this year endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Santa Eulalia, a town on the island of Ibiza some 450 kilometers southeast of Madrid, last week nullified in a vote the pro-BDS resolution it passed in the summer.

