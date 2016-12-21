Heightened security in European capitals for New Year's celebrations

German policemen patrol at the Brandenburg Gate on Friday, ahead of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin. European capitals tightened security on Friday ahead of New Year's celebrations, putting up concrete barriers in city centres and boosting police numbers after the Christmas market attack in Berlin that killed 12 people Dec. 19. In the German capital, police closed the Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to deploy 1,700 extra officers, many along a party strip where armoured cars will flank concrete barriers blocking off the area.

