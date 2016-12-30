Fatau Mohammed insists Turkish Super Lig is tougher than La Liga
Turkish-based Ghanaian midfielder Fatau Mohammed has waded into the debate of which league is the toughest in the world confessing that the Turkish Super Lig is tougher than the La Liga and demands extra energy from any player to be successful. The former Getafe midfielder who now plies his trade with Gaziantepspor in the Super Lig believes the La Liga is full of skill, open and adjustable for any player to adopt, unlike the Super Lig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC