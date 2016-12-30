Fatau Mohammed insists Turkish Super ...

Fatau Mohammed insists Turkish Super Lig is tougher than La Liga

12 hrs ago

Turkish-based Ghanaian midfielder Fatau Mohammed has waded into the debate of which league is the toughest in the world confessing that the Turkish Super Lig is tougher than the La Liga and demands extra energy from any player to be successful. The former Getafe midfielder who now plies his trade with Gaziantepspor in the Super Lig believes the La Liga is full of skill, open and adjustable for any player to adopt, unlike the Super Lig.

Chicago, IL

