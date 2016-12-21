Eurofragance opens Singapore fragranc...

Eurofragance opens Singapore fragrance facility

Spanish fragrance designer and manufacturer, Eurofragance, inaugurates its Singapore plant as part of its corporate strategy to access growth opportunities in APAC. Eurofragance selected Singapore as its chosen location for a new fragrance facility and has invested a total of a 2 mn into the build.

