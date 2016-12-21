EU Partly Wins Top Court Fight Over Spanish M&A Tax Breaks 37 minutes ago
European Union regulators got a boost at the EU's top court over their attempt to force Spanish companies including Banco Santander SA to pay back millions of euros in tax breaks for the acquisition of stakes in foreign firms. In a ruling that could ultimately add impetus to the bloc's clampdown on special tax treatment for selected companies, judges at the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg said the Spanish system should be re-examined by a lower court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC