EU court overturns Spanish ruling limiting bank charges on mortgage floors

Dec 21 The European Court of Justice said on Wednesday it had overturned a Spanish court ruling that had capped banks' liabilities for so-called floor clauses in mortgage contracts and asked them to repay customers over the whole life of the loan. The ruling, announced in a statement, deals a blow to Spanish banks that now have to repay customers beyond what they had lost since May 2013, when Spain's Supreme Court declared these mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below a benchmark, were invalid if they had not been presented clearly.

