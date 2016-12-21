Each And Every Italian Getting Some T...

Each And Every Italian Getting Some Toxic Debt For Christmas

The Italian Parliament yesterday bought itself the Christmas present that no one wants: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The world's oldest, most picturesque and critically endangered financial institution couldn't convince investors to bet $5.2 billion on it, so the Italian taxpayer will have to do it before MPS runs out of money in April.

Chicago, IL

