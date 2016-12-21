Catalan separatists gather, prepare independence vote

Catalonia's separatist government staged a summit on Friday to prepare an independence referendum it plans to stage in September, despite fierce opposition from Spain's central government. Catalans have nurtured a separate identity for centuries, but an independence movement surged recently as many became disillusioned with limitations on the autonomy they gained since the late 1970s after the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

