Catalan separatists gather, prepare independence vote

Catalonia's separatist government staged a summit on Friday to prepare an independence referendum it plans to stage in September, despite fierce opposition from Spain's central government. Catalans have nurtured a separate identity for centuries, but an independence movement surged recently as many became disillusioned with limitations on the autonomy they gained since the late 1970s after the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

Chicago, IL

