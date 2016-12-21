Catalan referendum on independence 'not possible' says Spain PM

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday flatly rejected the possibility of any referendum in the northeastern region of Catalonia on a split from Spain, telling local leaders to desist from attempts to hold one next year. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reacts as he gives a year-end news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, December 30, 2016.

