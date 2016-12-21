Barrie Grunewald returns to UK via ai...

Barrie Grunewald returns to UK via air ambulance - more than two months after major heart attack

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

BARRIE Grunewald, leader of St Helens Council, was brought back to the UK by air ambulance this week and is continuing his recovery at Whiston Hospital. Councillor Grunewald, 37, suffered a major heart attack in early October, during a brief holiday he had taken following the death of his mother Kathleen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC