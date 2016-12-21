Barrie Grunewald returns to UK via air ambulance - more than two months after major heart attack
BARRIE Grunewald, leader of St Helens Council, was brought back to the UK by air ambulance this week and is continuing his recovery at Whiston Hospital. Councillor Grunewald, 37, suffered a major heart attack in early October, during a brief holiday he had taken following the death of his mother Kathleen.
