Audi Spain: Both Girls, Boys Drive Cars
The campaign sets out to stop gender-based differentiation and remind everyone that play influences aspects, such as learning, and children's future choice of career and interests. Developed with agency Proximity Barcelona and studio Post23, the social campaign centers around the Spanish-language "The Doll That Chose To Drive" animated 3D-film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
