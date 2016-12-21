Alpha Pyrenees sells vacant Spain war...

Alpha Pyrenees sells vacant Spain warehouse

Alpha Pyrenees announced on Thursday that it has sold a vacant warehouse located in Zaragoza, Spain for 0.37m. The London-listed firm said the property is approximately 2,590 square metres and is located on an established industrial estate.

Chicago, IL

