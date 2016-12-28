2 Spaniards arrested as they returned...

2 Spaniards arrested as they returned to Europe from Syria

Read more: The Washington Post

The Spanish government says that Turkish authorities have arrested two Spanish women suspected of being part of the Islamic State group as they were leaving Syria accompanied by children. Spain's interior ministry said Wednesday that the two women had been tracked for two years since they left for Syria from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, accompanied by their husbands.

Chicago, IL

