Top notch musicians here for concert on July 6

Kota Kinabalu: Music buffs here will have the chance on July 6 to hear from a crowd of top notch professional musicians who will perform in a fund raising concert for the Jesselton Philharmonic Orchestra to invest in its fledging outreach programmes, especially in procuring essential musical instruments. Dubbed East Malaysia Bach Cantata Singers and Festival Orchestra, they are already here to present the Third Annual East Malaysia Bach Cantata Lecture Concert Tour between July 3-6, after performing in Sibu, Bintulu, Kuching and ending in Kota Kinabalu, JPO conductor Yap Ling told Daily Express.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.