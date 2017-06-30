Three Killed In Three Separate Shooti...

Three Killed In Three Separate Shooting Incidents In Pattani

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Two civilians and a security personnel were killed in three separate shooting incidents in Mayo district, Pattani in southern Thailand last night. Mayo District Police assistant chief Capt Somchai Dualtuk said the first incident occurred at 6.35 pm local time at the Tabih Village night market which caused the death of Mat-ae Wae Dollah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo... Jul 5 Gremlin 1
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC