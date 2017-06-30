Three Killed In Three Separate Shooting Incidents In Pattani
Two civilians and a security personnel were killed in three separate shooting incidents in Mayo district, Pattani in southern Thailand last night. Mayo District Police assistant chief Capt Somchai Dualtuk said the first incident occurred at 6.35 pm local time at the Tabih Village night market which caused the death of Mat-ae Wae Dollah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|Jul 5
|Gremlin
|1
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC