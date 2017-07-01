Suspected militant shot dead after stabbing Indonesian policemen
Indonesian police shot dead a suspected militant after he stabbed two policemen inside a mosque near the national police headquarters in Jakarta, less than a week after an Islamist attack on security forces. The attacker had just finished praying with several policemen and other worshipers Friday night when he stabbed the two officers and screamed 'infidel', said national police spokesman Rikwanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
