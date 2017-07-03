Singapore PM faces parliament over family feud

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday rejected claims from his siblings that he abused power and engaged in nepotism as he faced parliament over a family feud that has shocked Singapore. Lee and the two younger children of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding leader, have since last month been waging a bitter war of words on social media over their revered father's legacy, an unprecedented spectacle in a nation long used to censorship and libel suits against critics of the family.

