Rape and Murder of Teen Shows Lack of...

Rape and Murder of Teen Shows Lack of Justice for LGBT Malaysians

19 hrs ago

Before a group of T. Nhaveen's classmates viciously beat and burned the 18-year-old student, they called him a "pondan." That word, an extremely derogatory term in Malaysian culture, is often synonymous with "faggot" and sometimes "transvestite."

Chicago, IL

