Punish corruption, not migrant workers
Immigration official sticks his hand inside the minibus 'for one last check' of Myanmar migrant workers fleeing for home through the Mae Sot district checkpoint on Monday. What does it take to effectively regulate migrant labour? A tougher law? The Labour Ministry believes so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|6 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC