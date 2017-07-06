Powerful quake hits Leyte At least two killed, scores injured; Bohol power cut

A strong earthquake struck Leyte Thursday afternoon, and there were initial reports of collapsed infrastructure, cracked roads, and landslides that resulted in the death of at least two people - one in Ormoc City and another in Kananga town - and the injury of scores of others throughout the province. A car is pinned underneath a collapsed building in Kananga, Leyte after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Visayas Thursday afternoon Manila Bulletin Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Deputy Director Bartolome Bautista said the quake hit at 4:03 p.m. and registered at magnitude 6.5 with its epicenter located eight kilometers southwest of Jaro, Leyte, and had a depth of two kilometers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.