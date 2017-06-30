Police bust VoIP ring

Police bust VoIP ring

14 hrs ago

Authorities question Chinese nationals who were arrested on Saturday for allegedly conducting Voice over Internet Protocol scams in Kampot province. Photo supplied Seventy-three Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a Voice over Internet Protocol scam out of Cambodia to swindle people living in China.

Chicago, IL

