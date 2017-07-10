Philippine troops find beheaded Vietnamese captives in south

Manila: Philippine soldiers have found the beheaded bodies of two Vietnamese sailors abducted a year ago by Islamist militant Abu Sayyaf group near the restive southern island of Basilan, an army spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Six Vietnamese sailors were taken captive after Abu Sayyaf militants attacked their cargo ship in June last year, but one was rescued last month during a combat operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.