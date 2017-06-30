One Rohingya man killed, six hurt aft...

One Rohingya man killed, six hurt after argument in Myanmar's Sittwe

One Rohingya Muslim man was killed and six wounded when they were attacked by a mob of Rakhine Buddhists in the capital of Myanmar's troubled northwestern Rakhine state on Tuesday, officials said. Tensions between minority Muslims and majority Buddhists have been running high in Rakhine since an army crackdown in response to Rohingya insurgent attacks in October, but Sittwe has not seen a repeat of communal clashes that killed dozens and displaced about 140,000 people in 2012.

Chicago, IL

