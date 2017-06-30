No conflict of interest by Attorney-General and Deputy Attorney-General: Indranee

SINGAPORE: Rounding off Monday's debate in Parliament on the Oxley Road issue, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah addressed members' concerns on a potential conflict of interest by the Attorney-General Lucien Wong and the Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair. Since mid-June, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling have accused the Prime Minister, their eldest brother, of abusing his political office to hinder the willed demolition of their 38 Oxley Road family home, which was occupied by their father and Singapore's founding leader Mr Lee Kuan Yew from the 1940s up to his death in 2015.

