Moldovan denies trafficking compatriot into sex slavery
Liudmila Bejenari, 28, is escorted out of the Phnom Penh court yesterday, where she was tried for human trafficking. Photo supplied A moldovan woman accused of keeping an employee in debt bondage and forcing her to have sex with customers yesterday maintained her innocence, claiming the alleged victim had "begged" to come to Cambodia.
