Mob in western Myanmar kills Rohingya despite police guards

A mob in Myanmar's western Rakhine State has killed a member of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority who had been on a police-guarded trip from the displacement camp where he lives to the city that many Rohingya were forced to flee five years ago. The dead man was one of seven given a ride Tuesday by police to the dock area of Sittwe, the Rakhine capital, to purchase some boats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.