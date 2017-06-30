Ministerial committee on 38 Oxley Roa...

Ministerial committee on 38 Oxley Road an 'extra-judicial secret attack': Lee Hsien Yang

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother Lee Hsien Yang has accused PM Lee of an "extra-judicial secret attack" by seeking to bypass the court system, in his latest Facebook post on Sunday over a dispute regarding their late father's house at 38 Oxley Road. Mr Lee Hsien Yang said PM Lee "took his grievance on a 'private family matter' to a committee of his subordinates" which he said was "aimed at undermining their father's last will and his unwavering wish".

