Locals fight city pillar shrine renovation

17 hrs ago

The renovation of the City Pillar Shrine in Nakhon Si Thammarat has become a battleground between local residents and the owner of duty-free giant King Power, who is sponsoring the project. Samphan Thongsamak, the former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, is leading a campaign to preserve the original structure of the shrine in Muang district.

