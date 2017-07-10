In Myanmar, one girl's plight epitomizes Rohingya struggle
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, image made from video, Rosmaida Bibi, left, who suffers from severe malnutrition, sits on her mother Hamida Begum's lap at their makeshift shelter at the Dar Paing camp, north of Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar. Rosmaida Bibi looks a lot like any of the underfed 1-year-olds in a squalid camp for Myanmar's displaced ethnic Rohingya minority - but she's 4. She cannot grow, and her mother can't find anyone to help her because authorities won't let Rohingya leave the camp.
