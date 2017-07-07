Gov't serving displaced Marawi reside...

Gov't serving displaced Marawi residents in 78 evacuation centers

The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command on Friday said 78 evacuation centers were set up by the government within the provinces of Mindanao to cater to the needs of thousands of families who were displaced after terrorist Maute Group stormed and attacked the city. Displaced man Vapar Somaguina and his family gather outside their new tent at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city.

Chicago, IL

