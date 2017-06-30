Ferry catches fire en-route to Tarakan

Tawau: Eighty passengers and seven crew of a ferry from Tawau to Tarakan were rescued after it caught fire in waters off North Kalimantan in Indonesia at around 1.30pm, Friday . Indonesian Police Liaison Officer in Tawau, Kampol Nafi Arman said the incident happened in the Tanjung Haus/Karang Banda Kaltara territory.

