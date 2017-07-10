Election monitors get warning over la...

Election monitors get warning over law on neutrality

Read more: Pnompenh Post

The Ministry of Interior has issued a warning to election watchdogs Comfrel and Nicfec, ordering them to halt their activities that allegedly violate their NGO obligation of neutrality. In letters circulated late yesterday and signed by Interior Minister Sar Kheng, the NGOs were informed they had broken Article 24 of the NGO Law, which requires organisations to "maintain their neutrality towards political parties" in Cambodia.

Chicago, IL

