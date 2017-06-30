Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits cent...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits central Philippine island: USGS

21 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the central Philippines on Thursday, US seismologists said, revising an earlier figure of 6.9. The quake hit at a depth of around six kilometres , on the central island of Leyte, the US Geological Survey said. There was no immediate warning of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

