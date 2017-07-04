DepEd official dies in gun attack

DepEd official dies in gun attack

AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Education was killed by a lone gunman in an attack in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported on Tuesday, July 4. The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the victim as Marcom Borongan, the outgoing officer-in-charge school division superintendent of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. The police said Borongan was killed around 6 p.m., Monday, July 3, at the Pagadian City Pilot School Complex in the village of San Jose.

