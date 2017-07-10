Cambodia deports 74 suspected of internet extortion home to China
Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud are surrounded by Chinese police officials and Cambodia police before being deported to China, at the International Airport of Phnom Penh, Cambodia July 6, 2017. Cambodia sent home on Thursday 74 Chinese nationals wanted in China on suspicion of extorting money from people there over the internet and by telephone, Cambodian police said.
