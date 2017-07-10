Cambodia deports 74 suspected of inte...

Cambodia deports 74 suspected of internet extortion home to China

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud are surrounded by Chinese police officials and Cambodia police before being deported to China, at the International Airport of Phnom Penh, Cambodia July 6, 2017. Cambodia sent home on Thursday 74 Chinese nationals wanted in China on suspicion of extorting money from people there over the internet and by telephone, Cambodian police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo... Wed Gremlin 1
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC