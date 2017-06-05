Women with diabetes who use low-dose ...

Women with diabetes who use low-dose aspirin have reduced breast cancer risk

A new study of nearly 149,000 women with diabetes over 14 years showed an overall 18% reduced breast cancer risk for women who used low-dose aspirin compared to those who did not. The study design and results are published in an article in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

