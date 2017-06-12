'We have to keep moving': Sokha speak...

'We have to keep moving': Sokha speaks about Kingdom's recent election - and the next

Opposition leader Kem Sokha said in an interview on Saturday that he believed Prime Minister Hun Sen could be compelled to relinquish power if he loses the July 2018 national election and that his party's task was now to present itself as a group ready to take the reins of government. In an hour-long interview at his home in Phnom Penh's Tuol Kork district, Sokha told The Post the results of the June 4 commune elections had not been as good for the opposition party as he had hoped, and that he had spent the last week travelling the country to keep spirits up.



