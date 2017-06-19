Wake for Warriors program makes first...

Wake for Warriors program makes first visit to Lake Harding

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Wake for Warriors program recently hosted a three-day camp for veterans at Lake Harding. Wake for Warriors is a water sports program for injured military veterans that teaches them how to wakeboard and wakesurf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC