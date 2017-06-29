US to sell more Black Hawk helicopter...

US to sell more Black Hawk helicopters to army

Read more: Bangkok Post

Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters sit on the tarmac at the army's 9th Air Mobile Company in Lop Buri province in 2013. The United States has agreed to sell four more Black Hawk helicopters to the army, reversing an earlier decision not to sell the aircraft following the 2014 coup, the army chief said on Thursday.

