U.S. charges Hambali at Guant namo with Bali, Jakarta terrorist bombings
The war court prosecutor has filed terror charges against an Indonesian captive at GuantA namo known as Hambali, accusing him of conspiring in the 2002 Bali, Indonesia, nightclub bombings and the 2003 attack on the JW Marriott in Jakarta that between them killed more than 200 people, the Miami Herald has learned. When or whether Riduan "Hambali" Isomuddin, 53, will actually go to court is not yet known.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC