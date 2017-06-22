Two prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail arrested

Jakarta: Two of the prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail on Monday have been arrested in Dili, the capital of East Timor. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, who was serving seven years for an ATM fraud scam and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, who was jailed for 14 years for drug offences, have both been apprehended.

