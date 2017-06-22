Two prisoners who escaped from Bali's...

Two prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail arrested

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Jakarta: Two of the prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan jail on Monday have been arrested in Dili, the capital of East Timor. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, who was serving seven years for an ATM fraud scam and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, who was jailed for 14 years for drug offences, have both been apprehended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... 18 hr Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC