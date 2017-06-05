Truck driver killed by train at cross...

Truck driver killed by train at crossing in Songkhla

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

A pickup truck driver was mortally injured when his car hit by a sprinter train at a crossing in Khuan Niang district of Songkhla province late on Monday afternoon, police said. Kittisak Lhiphan, 33, of Khuan Niang district, was hit about 5pm at a temporary railway crossing with no lights or barriers.

Chicago, IL

