Trio believed to be on way to join terror group in Marawi City

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Islamic State militants were detained in Sandakan before they could make their way to Marawi City in the southern Philippines, said Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. The Inspector-General of Police said the three men, two Indone sians and a Malaysian, were planning to join other fighters there before counter-terrorism operatives nabbed them on Thursday.

