Through prayer, kin of abducted Filip...

Through prayer, kin of abducted Filipino priest seek end to Marawi nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Teresito "Chito" Suganob can do at this point as they continue the long wait for news of his capture amid fighting in Marawi, the Philippine city that's now become synonymous with Islamic State terrorism. It's been nearly three weeks but Chito and several other captives remain in the clutsches of the IS-inspired Maute group who are holding them as human shields until the Philippine government agrees to withdraw its troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC