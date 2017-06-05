Through prayer, kin of abducted Filipino priest seek end to Marawi nightmare
Teresito "Chito" Suganob can do at this point as they continue the long wait for news of his capture amid fighting in Marawi, the Philippine city that's now become synonymous with Islamic State terrorism. It's been nearly three weeks but Chito and several other captives remain in the clutsches of the IS-inspired Maute group who are holding them as human shields until the Philippine government agrees to withdraw its troops.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
