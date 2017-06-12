Three accused over China bride traffi...

Three accused over China bride trafficking absent from court

9 hrs ago

Khim Chantrea, 23, one of four accused of trafficking brides to China, is escorted by officials after his hearing yesterday at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. Only one of four Cambodians charged with attempting to traffic four women to be sold in China as brides showed at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday for trial, with two alleged victims saying they had been promised jobs in Singapore.

