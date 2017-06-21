This adorable baby turtle blob is bri...

This adorable baby turtle blob is bringing hope to Southeast Asia

Read more: Mashable

The months-old blob seen above is an Asian giant softshell turtle. Scientists long thought this species was extinct in the Cambodian portion of the Mekong River - until they discovered some stragglers in the early 2000s.

