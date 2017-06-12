Thai police seize 1.2 million methamp...

Thai police seize 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets

Thai police said Monday they have seized more than 1 million methamphetamine tablets this month, as trade in the illicit drug shows little sign of abating. The Narcotic Suppression Bureau displayed 1.21 million methamphetamine tablets and 17 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine it seized as it made arrests in four separate cases.

